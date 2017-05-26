Drug charges against Sean “X-Pac” Waltman dropped per report

Drug trafficking charges against former WWE and WCW star Sean “X-Pac” Waltman were dropped on Friday by the state of California according to a new report by TMZ.com.

Pills that were confiscated from Waltman by authorities on his arrest back on April 29 that were believed to be meth/amphetamines were tested and wound up not being meth at all.

Since his arrest on April 29, Waltman has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, noting at the time that the pills confiscated were used to treat a yeast infection, nor that he relapsed back into doing drugs, other than marijuana.

Waltman was interviewed by TMZ Sports on Friday in a video clip seen below about the drug charges against him being dropped.