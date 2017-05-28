Tajiri’s WWE contract expires, “Don’t Flinch” challenge with WWE stars

Tajiri’s WWE contract expires

With the introduction of the Cruiserweight Classic during summer of 2016, some familiar faces returned to WWE such as “The” Brian Kendrick and Tajiri. Shortly after the very successful CWC, 205 Live was introduced, a show dedicated entirely to Cruiserweights in which Tajiri was signed to be a part of.

Unfortunately, Tajiri suffered an injury during NXT tapings in January. Tajiri announced via Twitter (and which has been translated to English) on Sunday that his contract has ended and that starting tomorrow he is now a free agent.

“Don’t Flinch” challenge with WWE stars

Fine Brothers are known for their “react” series of videos on YouTube with the likes of “Elders react to Grand Theft Auto”, “Teenagers react to Linkin Park” and “Children react to VHS” being examples of the content they produce.

Occasionally they will have special guests and on their latest video they feature WWE stars Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, Rusev, Lana, Enzo Amore, Big Cass and Titus O’Niel in a “Don’t Flinch Challenge” in which the goal is for them to watch grotesque videos without moving an inch. The person to move the least will win.