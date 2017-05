WWE RAW is live tonight from Macon, Georgia.

Advertised for tonight’s Memorial Day edition of the show is Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and a triple threat match featuring Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe.

Tonight will also be the go home show for the Extreme Rules PPV this Sunday.

