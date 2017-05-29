Cornette and Bischoff collide on “Table For 3”, The Bellas on The CW

Cornette and Bischoff collide on “Table For 3”

WWE has posted a preview clip of the next episode of “Table For 3” that will air on the WWE Network following tonight’s RAW with Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff and Michael Hayes.

The episode was taped over WrestleMania weekend back in April in Orlando.

The Bellas on The CW

The CW Network has announced that Brie and Nikki Bella will be appearing on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” on June 5. Promotional advertising for the show is as follows:

“TAG TEAMING FOR LAUGHS – WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY WWE DIVA CHAMPIONS THE BELLA TWINS – Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.”

Source: PWInsider.com