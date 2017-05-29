Mixed tag team match announced for WWE Extreme Rules this Sunday

WWE.com has announced a new mixed tag team match for the RAW-only Extreme Rules PPV this Sunday night in Baltimore, Maryland.

The match will feature Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox. The match was listed as part of the main card and not the Kickoff Show.

Here is the updated card for Extreme Rules as of Monday afternoon.

Fatal 5-Way Match

Winner faces Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Intercontinental Championship

If Ambrose is disqualified, he loses the championship

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

Steel Cage Match

The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Submission Match

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Extreme Rules this Sunday night.