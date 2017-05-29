Mixed tag team match announced for WWE Extreme Rules this Sunday

WWE.com has announced a new mixed tag team match for the RAW-only Extreme Rules PPV this Sunday night in Baltimore, Maryland.
The match will feature Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox. The match was listed as part of the main card and not the Kickoff Show.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @SashaBanksWWE and @GottaGetSwann will battle @AliciaFoxy and @NoamDar THIS SUNDAY at #ExtremeRules! https://t.co/Q9tbCrGAc4 pic.twitter.com/Avis8fYWoU
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2017
Here is the updated card for Extreme Rules as of Monday afternoon.
Fatal 5-Way Match
Winner faces Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe
WWE Intercontinental Championship
If Ambrose is disqualified, he loses the championship
Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships
Steel Cage Match
The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Submission Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Kendo Stick on a Pole Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley
Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Extreme Rules this Sunday night.