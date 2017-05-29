Mixed tag team match announced for WWE Extreme Rules this Sunday

By
Adam Martin
-
3

WWE.com has announced a new mixed tag team match for the RAW-only Extreme Rules PPV this Sunday night in Baltimore, Maryland.

The match will feature Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox. The match was listed as part of the main card and not the Kickoff Show.

Here is the updated card for Extreme Rules as of Monday afternoon.

Fatal 5-Way Match
Winner faces Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Intercontinental Championship
If Ambrose is disqualified, he loses the championship
Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships
Steel Cage Match
The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Submission Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Kendo Stick on a Pole Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Extreme Rules this Sunday night.

  • Al79

    The kendo stick on a pole match sounds like a terrible train wreck already

  • Well it’s a Bayle match so of course

  • So the PPV is this Sunday and they have five matches set so either a bunch get booked tonight or just a shit ton of “bonus” matches are coming. The main event has some great talent problem is you know even if Roman doesn’t win the match will be about Roman looking good at the expense of everyone else. At a PPV called Extreme Rules we have match where DQ changes the title. Now normally Ambrose can make anything fun but having to carry Miz and Mayrse along with the stupid gimmick is going to be tough. And you know this will lead to a lame finish.

    Cesaro and Sheamus are an awful tag team they are so damn boring. And instead of the Broken Hardys we got the boring Hardys since they are back to team extreme trying to pretend its 1999. A pole match all the excitement of watching someone climb. Now Alexa is great but she is working with basic Bayle so she can only do so much. Nevillie and Aries could be great but this feud has dragged on and NO ONE cares about the CW title. Than the mixed tag I feel bad for Swann and Darr lots of talent but dragged into this train wreck with Fox and Botchy Banks