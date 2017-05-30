Tommaso Ciampa undergoing surgery, NXT tour of Northwest announced

Tommaso Ciampa undergoing surgery

NXT star Tommaso Ciampa is in Birmingham, Alabama and is scheduled to undergo ACL surgery this week according to a report by PWInsider.com.

As reported earlier, Ciampa suffered an injury at an NXT live event on May 18 in Kentucky just days before the NXT TakeOver: Chicago event.

Ciampa ended up working the TakeOver show in the main event and started a storyline attacking his tag team partner Johnny Gargano. WWE has yet to officially confirm the surgery for Ciampa and it remains unknown how much time he will miss as a result.

NXT tour of Northwest announced

Triple H tweeted out that NXT would be running a tour of the Northwest this July.