John Cena confirms reports he will be returning to Smackdown Live in July

John Cena sent out a tweet on Tuesday night revealing he is currently in Atlanta, the site of tonight’s Smackdown Live, filming a movie role.
As reported earlier, Cena had tweeted that he would be in Atlanta and seemed to tease a possible appear on tonight’s Smackdown Live episode.
Cena’s tweet confirms earlier advertising that he would would be making an appearance at the Smackdown Live taping on July 4 in Phoenix, a double header for WWE in the city over Monday and Tuesday. It will be Cena’s first WWE appearance since WrestleMania 33.
Bittersweet day today as I begin another night in Atlanta. Such a funny movie but #SDLive @WWE is so close! 7/4 can't get here fast enough!
— John Cena (@JohnCena) May 30, 2017