John Cena confirms reports he will be returning to Smackdown Live in July

John Cena sent out a tweet on Tuesday night revealing he is currently in Atlanta, the site of tonight’s Smackdown Live, filming a movie role.

As reported earlier, Cena had tweeted that he would be in Atlanta and seemed to tease a possible appear on tonight’s Smackdown Live episode.

Cena’s tweet confirms earlier advertising that he would would be making an appearance at the Smackdown Live taping on July 4 in Phoenix, a double header for WWE in the city over Monday and Tuesday. It will be Cena’s first WWE appearance since WrestleMania 33.