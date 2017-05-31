Big E comments on lost NXT season, Owens vs. Nakamura announced

By
Adam Martin
-
0

Big E comments on lost NXT season

WWE star Big E commented on a photo showing what was planned to be a new season of NXT on Syfy before the show was officially pulled from the network and later rebranded as part of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

The photo in question also featured Seth Rollins, Damien Sandow, Bo Dallas, Hunico, Damien Sandow and Leo Kruger (Adam Rose) as part of the planned season.

Big E would then confirm it was a planned NXT season that never took off.

Owens vs. Nakamura announced

As noted in our recap for last night’s Smackdown Live in Atlanta, WWE has announced WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match for next week’s show on June 6 from Rochester, New York.

