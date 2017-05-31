Jinder Mahal says his release from WWE back in 2014 motivated him

ESPN.com is featuring an interview with new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal where he talks about his release from the company back in 2014 and beating Randy Orton at Backlash two weeks ago to become the new WWE Champion.

On his release from WWE back in the summer of 2014:

“You cannot become complacent or comfortable. You can’t become lazy. Being released was one of the best things that ever happened to me. It sparked my passion and forced me to work harder. To become the WWE champion, you need confidence in yourself, in your ability. You have to have confidence when you speak. When you start to look backward, that’s when the confidence begins to weaken. That’s not me. Not anymore.”

On 3MB being a creative “mistake” and his post-WWE life:

“Lost my motivation. I was selling real estate on the side, and thought that if it doesn’t work out, I could just do that if I want to.”

On transforming his body over the years and being tested: