Nia Jax praises Smackdown Live creative team, The New Day returns

Nia Jax praises Smackdown Live creative team

WWE star Nia Jax sent out the following tweet on Tuesday night praising the Smackdown Live creative team for utilizing all female talent on that roster and the announcement of a first ever Women’s “Money in the Bank” ladder match.

Jax, a member of the RAW roster, seemed to be taking an obvious shot at her brand.

Wow! First ever Money in the Bank Women's Ladder Match! Amazing how #SmackdownLive uses their ENTIRE women roster every Tuesday! 🙌🏽 — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) May 31, 2017

The New Day returns

WWE posted a clip of The New Day returning on Smackdown Live last night in Atlanta.

New Day will challenge The Usos for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships in three weeks at the Smackdown-only Money in the Bank PPV.