5/29 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers stay steady, big Memorial Day drop

WWE RAW Ratings are in for May 29, 2017.

This week’s Memorial Day episode drew 2.61 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down just slightly from last week’s show that drew 2.62 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic. “Street Outlaws” on the Discovery Channel won the night in the 18-49 demo.

Although WWE was able to nearly maintain last week’s audience (not a huge victory since it was the lowest audience for an episode of RAW so far in 2017), overall viewers were down quite a bit from last year’s Memorial Day that drew 3.23 million viewers.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 2.689 (up from 2.661 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.681 (down from 2.759 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.468 (up from 2.426 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, averaged a 0.86 rating. This is down from last week’s show that averaged a 0.91 rating.