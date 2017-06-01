5/30 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Viewers up slightly this week

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for May 30, 2017.

This week’s episode from Atlanta drew 2.35 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up slightly from last week’s show that drew 2.33 million viewers. WWE won the night on cable on Tuesday night in the key 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler, averaged a 0.77 rating among adults 18-49 on Tuesday night. This is down from last week’s 0.80 rating.