Randy Orton off Smackdown events again, Upcoming WWE Schedule

Randy Orton off Smackdown events again

Randy Orton, WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi are not advertised for weekend Smackdown Live events. They are all scheduled for the Smackdown Live taping this Tuesday in Rochester.

Orton was also given last weekend off from Smackdown Live events as well.

Upcoming WWE Schedule

Here is the upcoming WWE schedule from June 2 to June 8, 2017.

* NXT live event in Ocala, Florida tonight (June 2)

* WWE live event in Trenton, New Jersey tonight (June 2)

* NXT live event in Venice, Florida on Saturday (June 3)

* WWE live event in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday (June 3)

* WWE live event in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Saturday (June 3)

* WWE live event in Glens Falls, New York on Sunday (June 4)

* Extreme Rules PPV in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday (June 4)

* NXT live event in Aberdeen, Scotland on Monday (June 5)

* WWE live event in Elmira, New York on Monday (June 5)

* RAW live in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Monday (June 5)

* Smackdown Live taping in Rochester, New York on Tuesday (June 6)

* NXT live event in Leeds, England on Wednesday, June 7

* NXT live event in Brighton, England on Thursday (June 8)

* WWE live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Thursday (June 8)

