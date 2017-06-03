WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race suffers broken legs after a fall

WWE.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race suffered a fall at his home in Troy, Missouri on Tuesday. Race suffered two broken legs as a result.

The WWE report noted that Race suffered a sustained fracture to his right femur, breaks in his left fibula and tibia and a spiral break in his left ankle.

As a result of the fall, Race required “emergency surgery” to relive swelling on both legs. Race also needed four blood transfusions and underwent surgery on Friday to reset the fractures. That is all the details currently known at this time.

On behalf of the entire staff here on Wrestleview.com, we would like to wish Race a speedy recovery during this hard time.