Fatal 5-Way Match headlines tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV in Baltimore

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe in a Fatal 5-Way match headlines tonight’s RAW-only WWE Extreme Rules PPV in Baltimore.
The winner of this fatal 5-way match will earn a shot at the WWE Universal Championship and face Brock Lesnar at the Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9 in Dallas.
Here is the rest of the card scheduled for tonight live on the WWE Network.
Fatal 5-Way Match
Winner faces Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe
WWE Intercontinental Championship
If Ambrose is disqualified, he loses the championship
Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships
Steel Cage Match
The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Submission Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Kendo Stick on a Pole Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley
Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox
