Fatal 5-Way Match headlines tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV in Baltimore

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe in a Fatal 5-Way match headlines tonight’s RAW-only WWE Extreme Rules PPV in Baltimore.

The winner of this fatal 5-way match will earn a shot at the WWE Universal Championship and face Brock Lesnar at the Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9 in Dallas.

Here is the rest of the card scheduled for tonight live on the WWE Network.

Fatal 5-Way Match

Winner faces Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Intercontinental Championship

If Ambrose is disqualified, he loses the championship

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

Steel Cage Match

The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Submission Match

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) along with brief results and thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.