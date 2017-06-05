Early preview for tonight’s 6/5 WWE RAW, Post-Extreme Rules video

Early preview for tonight’s 6/5 WWE RAW

While no matches are official for WWE RAW tonight in Wilkes-Barre, WWE.com is currently advertising the fallout from last night’s Extreme Rules as the main focus.

This includes Samoa Joe becoming the new No. 1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship when he will face Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire on July 9.

Also being pushed for the show tonight is Sheamus and Cesaro becoming the new RAW Tag Team Champions, The Miz once again becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion and asking what is next for Alexa Bliss after retaining the RAW Women’s Championship.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Post-Extreme Rules video

WWE posted these videos clips following Extreme Rules in Baltimore on Sunday.