Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe official for WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9

One match is now official for the RAW-only WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9 in Dallas following last night’s Extreme Rules PPV.

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Samoa Joe in what is likely to the main event for the show in five weeks.

Joe won a Fatal 5-Way match at Extreme Rules on Sunday night over Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt to earn a shot at the championship.

This will be Lesnar’s first official title defense since defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 back in April in Orlando to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

WWE released the first official video promo for the show that you can view below.