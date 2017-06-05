Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe official for WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9

By
Adam Martin
-
5

One match is now official for the RAW-only WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9 in Dallas following last night’s Extreme Rules PPV.

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Samoa Joe in what is likely to the main event for the show in five weeks.

Joe won a Fatal 5-Way match at Extreme Rules on Sunday night over Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt to earn a shot at the championship.

This will be Lesnar’s first official title defense since defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 back in April in Orlando to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

WWE released the first official video promo for the show that you can view below.

  • Cameron Huff

    I’m really going to enjoy this! Even if Joe loses I hope he at least dominates for the most part of the match.

  • Al79

    It’s about time for Samoa Joe, and I really can’t stand Lesnar doing this part time champion crap. At least Taker had the decency to win a title, drop it, then leave for 9 months.

  • Al79

    It only took 15 years since he was on that “Jakked” episode.

  • Steven Herrera

    Joe! Joe! Joe! Joe!

  • Zach Steven Whitlow

    First off, I think I speak for almost every sports entertainment fan when I say Double “Eew” to the Great Ball of Fire name for a PPV. Secondly, I also think I speak for almost every fan when I say Joe vs Lesnar is a legit dream fight. These maybe the two baddest dudes on the roster, and even if it is just two tanks running into each other for 10 minutes, I look forward to this fight.