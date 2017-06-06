Owens vs. Nakamura and Styles vs. Ziggler set for Smackdown Live

WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight from Rochester, New York.

Advertised for the show is WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a match that was confirmed last Tuesday.

Also announced for the show is AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler in a rematch from last week, The New Day will make their Smackdown Live in-ring debut and Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina.

