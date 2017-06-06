Brock Lesnar returns to RAW next week, Post-RAW videos on Monday

Brock Lesnar returns to RAW next week

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be appearing on next week’s Monday Night RAW taping in Lafayette, Louisiana. Lesnar had been advertised for the show back in May.

WWE ran an angle on last night’s RAW episode in Wilkes-Barre with Samoa Joe attacking Paul Heyman and Heyman “advising” Lesnar to show up next week.

It will be Lesnar’s first RAW appearance since the night after WrestleMania 33.

Post-RAW videos on Monday

WWE posted the following clips after last night’s RAW taping in Wilkes-Barre.