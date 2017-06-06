6/5 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers are up following Extreme Rules PPV

WWE RAW Ratings are in for June 5, 2017.

This week’s episode from Wilkes-Barre drew 2.99 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.61 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 6 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 6” on VH1 won the night on cable.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.113 (up from 2.689 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.110 (up from 2.681 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.758 (up from 2.468 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins, averaged a 1.04 rating. This is up from last week’s show that averaged a 0.86 rating.