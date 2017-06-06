Naomi vs. Lana added to the WWE Money in the Bank PPV in two weeks

Following tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live in Rochester, a new championship match has now been made official for the Money in the Bank PPV in two weeks.

Naomi will now defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Lana on June 18 at the Smackdown-only event live in St. Louis, Missouri.

Lana, who made her official Smackdown Live debut on Tuesday night interrupted the opening segment, later interfered in a six women’s tag team match attacking Naomi. Noami then demanded a match with Lana with Shane McMahon and put her title on the line.

How BAD does @NaomiWWE want to FIGHT @LanaWWE? She will put her TITLE on the line for it! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/MP1MdF8epg — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2017

Here is how the rest of the card looks as of Tuesday night.

WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

“Money in the Bank” Ladder Match

AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

“Money in the Bank” Women’s Ladder Match

Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Tamina

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match

The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Naomi (c) vs. Lana

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Money in the Bank on June 18.