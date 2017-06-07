WWE NXT Preview for June 7, NXT stars visit Manchester attack victim

WWE NXT Preview for June 7

Advertised for tonight’s WWE NXT on the WWE Network is No Way Jose vs. Killian Dain of Sanity, Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan and an appearance by NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

NXT stars visit Manchester attack victim

WWE.com is featuring an article regarding NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Nikki Cross, Mark Andrews and PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Jim Smallman visiting with eight-year-old Lily Harrison. Harrison was involved in the Manchester terror attack a few weeks ago. She was presented with an NXT replica belt along with other merchandise.