6/6 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: WWE wins the night on cable

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for June 6, 2017.

This week’s episode from Rochester drew 2.35 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is the same viewers the show drew last week. Like last week, WWE once again won the night on cable on Tuesday night in the key 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nawkamura, averaged a 0.74 rating among adults 18-49 on Tuesday night. This is down from last week’s 0.77.