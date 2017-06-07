John Cena on having the reputation of “burying younger talent” in WWE

Tony Maglio of TheWrap.com is featuring an interview with WWE star John Cena promoting the return of his “American Grit” series on FOX.

During the interview, Cena’s recent storyline with The Miz and Maryse (along with Nikki Bella) that culminated at WrestleMania 33 was brought up and why he was willing to do whatever to make the storyline work.

“If you look at my existence in WWE, I have never asked anyone and will never ask anyone to pull any punches. I believe that it’s a ‘Strong Survive’ environment, and accept nothing less. I think people forget my [history] in WWE sometimes and the fact that I truly had to earn every inch. There is this overwhelming perception that I am protected and coddled — that couldn’t be father from the truth.”

Cena also addressed being accused of “burying younger talent” in WWE.