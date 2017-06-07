Hideo Itami says he isn’t leaving NXT, Finn Balor doing media in Japan

Hideo Itami says he isn’t leaving NXT

WWE has posted a brief video interview with Hideo Itami on Wednesday evening where he says he isn’t leaving NXT and returning to Japan.

This appears to be in response to a report by Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stating he could be finishing up with WWE once his current deal expires.

Finn Balor doing media in Japan

WWE has posted a clip of Finn Balor arriving in Japan to do media for the company.

Balor also posted photos with Kazuchika Okada and KUSHIDA while in Japan.

#finnfreeze by @rainmakerxokada A post shared by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:46am PDT