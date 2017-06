Weekend WWE and NXT live schedule, Finn Balor meets fans in Japan

Weekend WWE and NXT live schedule

Here is a look at the upcoming WWE and NXT live event schedule through next week.

* NXT live in Derby, England (Download Festival) on June 9

* WWE live event in Sunrise, Florida on June 9

* WWE live event in Jackson, Mississippi on June 9

* NXT live in Derby, England (Download Festival) on June 10

* WWE live event in Alexandria, Louisiana on June 10

* WWE live event in Panama City, Panama on June 10

* NXT live in Derby, England (Download Festival) on June 11

* WWE live event in Beaumont, Texas on June 11

* WWE live event in San Jose, Costa Rica on June 11

* Monday Night RAW taping live in Lafayette, Louisiana on June 12

* Smackdown Live taping in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 13

* NXT live event in Richmond, Virginia on June 15

Finn Balor meets fans in Japan

WWE has posted new footage of Finn Balor in Japan promoting WWE.