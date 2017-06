Ricky Morton at WWE Performance Center

A new video of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton acting as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando has been posted online.

Morton talks about getting to work with younger talent in NXT, providing his insight from his years in the business and his thoughts on tag team wrestling currently.

John Cena on HBO special

HBO has released a trailer for “Tour de Pharmacy”, a mockumentary featuring John Cena.