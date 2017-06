The WWE NXT Instagram account confirmed live reports that a match between Ruby Riot and NXT Women’s Champion Asuka at the NXT live event in Derby, England was stopped.

Per live reports, Riot was busted open early in the match during day one of the Download Festival. WWE.com posted a photo gallery of Riot busted open in the corner.

We are still seeking live reports from the first NXT event at the Download Festival on Friday. If you are attending live, you can send reports to [email protected].