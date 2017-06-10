“Total Divas” gets new cast members, More back-to-back WWE TV tapings

“Total Divas” gets new cast members

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax are scheduled to be part of the cast of the next season of “Total Divas” for the E! Network according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Producers for the show were working on a replacement for Eva Marie, who will not be returning. Marie was suspended by WWE last August and hasn’t been on TV since.

More back-to-back WWE TV tapings

WWE will be holding another set of back-to-back TV tapings for RAW and Smackdown Live on September 11 and 12 in Anaheim, California at the Honda Center.

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online, WWE is looking at doing this more often to save on production costs and with the hope both nights will draw.

As reported earlier, WWE will be holding dual TV tapings in Phoenix on July 3 and 4.