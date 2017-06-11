Title match set for RAW on Monday, “Total Divas” loses cast member

Title match set for RAW on Monday

WWE.com has announced that Sheamus and Cesaro will defend the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against The Hardy Boyz tomorrow night in Lafayette.

Already announced for the show is an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, his first WWE appearance since the night after WrestleMania 33.

Wrestleview.com will have live RAW coverage this Monday night starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

“Total Divas” loses cast member

Renee Young revealed on Twitter she will not be part of the next season of “Total Divas.”

Nope I am not, but the new cast will crush it!! https://t.co/nSJu5tX7cO — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 11, 2017

As reported on yesterday, Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax are expected to be part of the next season of the show that begins filming shortly for the E! Network.