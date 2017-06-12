Injury scare for Mark Andrews at NXT event at the Download Festival

Mark Andrews suffered an injury to his neck during Sunday’s NXT live event in Derby, England at the Download Festival this weekend.

According to The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online, Andrews took a bad bump and landed on his neck during an eight man tag team match. Andrews was taken out of the ring on a stretcher from the event and later to a hospital.

WWE.com issued a statement on Sunday evening noting that Andrews was “quickly evaluated” by WWE medical personnel and that a CT scan came back negative with only “bruising evident” at this time. Andrews is said to be okay right now.