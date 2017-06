WWE RAW is live tonight from Lafayette, Louisiana.

Advertised already for tonight is the return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, making his first appearance since winning the title at WrestleMania 33.

Also scheduled is a rematch for the RAW Tag Team Championships between champions Cesaro and Sheamus against former champions The Hardy Boyz.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW beginning tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.