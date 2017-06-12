Brock Lesnar to open RAW tonight, Samoa Joe talks Lesnar

Brock Lesnar to open RAW tonight

WWE.com is advertising this afternoon that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be opening tonight’s RAW live in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Tonight will be Lesnar’s first appearance on WWE television since the night after WrestleMania 33 back in April when he defeated Goldberg.

They were expected to be open the show in a big way to avoid competition with Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight between the Warriors and Cavaliers, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Samoa Joe talks Lesnar

WWE has an interview up with Samoa Joe talking about Lesnar.