Video: John Cena returns to WWE on July 4th Smackdown Live

WWE has posted a new video promo hyping up the return of John Cena to the company for the July 4th episode of Smackdown Live in his first appearance since WrestleMania 33.

One thing of note is that multiple wrestling media outlets are reporting that upon Cena’s return to WWE television, it is said he will be billed as a “free agent” where he can appear on both RAW and Smackdown Live going forward.