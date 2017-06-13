6-Man Tag main event, Orton-Mahal faceoff on Smackdown Live tonight

WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tonight is the go-home show for this Sunday’s Money in the Bank PPV.

The following is set for tonight:

* AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton face off.

* Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya.

* The New Day and Breezango vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos and The Colons.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown beginning tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.