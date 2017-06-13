WWE sends championship to Warriors, Curt Hawkins on WWE return

By
Adam Martin
-
0

WWE sends championship to Warriors

Paul “Triple H” Levesque noted on Twitter that WWE has sent the Golden State Warriors a replica WWE Championship title after winning the NBA Finals last night.

Curt Hawkins on WWE return

Sam Roberts is featuring an interview with Curt Hawkins where he talks about making his return to WWE this year, his previous run with the company and working the indies.

