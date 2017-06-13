6/12 WWE RAW Ratings: Smallest audience for RAW so far in 2017

WWE RAW Ratings are in for June 12, 2017 and the news isn’t pretty.

This week’s episode from Lafayette drew 2.54 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is a drop off from last week’s show that averaged 2.99 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 for the night on cable. “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 6” on VH1 once again won the night on cable for Monday night.

It also officially marks the lowest audience for RAW so far in 2017 and even slightly less than what the show drew two weeks ago during the Memorial Day holiday. While the WWE did face big competition from the NBA Finals, it was clear the audience had no interest in continuing with the show beyond the first hour that featured the return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, with all hours declining for the final two.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 2.769 (down from 3.113 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.522 (down from 3.110 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.335 (down from 2.758 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Sheamus and Cesaro vs. The Hardy Boyz for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships in a 2 out of 3 Falls match, averaged a 0.86 rating. This is a drop from last week’s show that averaged a 1.04 rating.