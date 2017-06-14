Roman Reigns SummerSlam announcement, Hardys talk return

By
Adam Martin
-
5

Roman Reigns SummerSlam announcement

WWE has been promoting this week that Roman Reigns will be making a SummerSlam announcement on RAW next Monday night in Evansville, Indiana.

Hardys talk return

WWE has posted clips of Corey Graves’ interview with Matt and Jeff Hardy discussing their surprise return at WrestleMania 33 and overcoming their demons.

  • Cameron Huff

    Let me guess:Roman Reigns will face the winner of the WWE Universal Championship (who most likely will be Brock Lesnar) at SummerSlam.

  • aces

    a rematch vs undertaker, i quit match..Taker wins, Roman quits…comes back at royal rumble as heel, enters as number 30 ( because vince said so ) wins it… goes to wrestlemania wins the title = happy vince !!

  • Austen Allen

    Are you high?

  • aces

    about 6`6 why ?

  • Al79

    I’d honestly rather have Reigns as heel Universal Champion than Lesnar who rarely wrestles.