Roman Reigns SummerSlam announcement, Hardys talk return

Roman Reigns SummerSlam announcement
WWE has been promoting this week that Roman Reigns will be making a SummerSlam announcement on RAW next Monday night in Evansville, Indiana.
What will @WWERomanReigns have to say about @SummerSlam? Find out LIVE NEXT MONDAY on #RAW at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/7aK3G6hMRN
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2017
Hardys talk return
WWE has posted clips of Corey Graves’ interview with Matt and Jeff Hardy discussing their surprise return at WrestleMania 33 and overcoming their demons.