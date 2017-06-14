6/13 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Viewers down before MITB PPV

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for June 13, 2017.

This week’s episode from New Orleans drew 2.07 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.35 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 2 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin, averaged a 0.63 rating among adults 18-49 on Tuesday night. This is down from last week’s 0.74 rating.