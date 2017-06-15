WWE considering London for WrestleMania, Luke Harper in movie

WWE considering London for WrestleMania

The Independent in the UK is featuring an article about WWE issuing a survey to Orlando attendees back in April about potential sites for future editions of WrestleMania.

The survey listed London, Toronto and New York as possible locations. The article notes UK wrestling fans have been wanting a big WWE event since SummerSlam 1992 featuring Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog at the old Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 fans.

“Despite persistent and vocal support from British shores, WWE has always remained coy about brining the event to what is its second biggest global market, with logistical issues the main snagging point.”

Luke Harper in movie

Entertainment Weekly is featuring an article about WWE star Luke Harper (Jonathan Huber) starring in the new film “Mohawk.” The film will premiere in Montreal at the upcoming Fantasia International Film Festival according to the article.

The official description for the film is as follows: