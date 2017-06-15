WWE clears up “free agent” confusion regarding John Cena return

WWE.com is featuring an article regarding John Cena returning to Smackdown Live in a few weeks on July 4 and the confusion regarding his “free agent” status.

If you recall, WWE released a video promo earlier this week promoting Cena’s return on July 4 and listed him as a “free agent” at the end of the clip.

According to the WWE article, Cena became a free agent following the Superstar Shake Up that took place after WrestleMania 33. Cena has been off television since proposing to Nikki Bella t at WrestleMania this past April in Orlando.

The article does tease the possibility of Cena either staying with Smackdown Live or possibly making the jump to RAW going forward. Either way, it would be appear to clear up a lot of confusion regarding the promotion by WWE in the last week.