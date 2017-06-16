New match announced for the WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff on Sunday

WWE.com has announced The Hype Bros vs. The Colons for the Money in the Bank Kickoff this Sunday night on the WWE Network starting at 7:00 p.m. ET (6:00 CT).
Here is how the rest of the card shapes up for Sunday in St. Louis.
“Money in the Bank” Ladder Match
WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
“Money in the Bank” Ladder Match
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Carmella
WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Naomi (c) vs. Lana
Kickoff Show:
The Hype Bros vs. The Colons
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Money in the Bank this Sunday night.