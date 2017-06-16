New match announced for the WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff on Sunday

WWE.com has announced The Hype Bros vs. The Colons for the Money in the Bank Kickoff this Sunday night on the WWE Network starting at 7:00 p.m. ET (6:00 CT).

Here is how the rest of the card shapes up for Sunday in St. Louis.

“Money in the Bank” Ladder Match

WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

“Money in the Bank” Ladder Match

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Carmella

WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match

The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Naomi (c) vs. Lana

Kickoff Show:

The Hype Bros vs. The Colons

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Money in the Bank this Sunday night.