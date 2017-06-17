6/16 WWE Live Results: Edmonton, Alberta (Reigns vs. Wyatt)

6/16 WWE Live Results: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

* R-Truth and Kalisto def. Goldust and Titus O’Neil.

* Elias Samson def. Apollo Crews.

* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma.

* Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Samoa Joe.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. Enzo Amore and Big Cass and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

* Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online