Stipulation added to Asuka vs. Nikki Cross, Roode talks Download Festival

Stipulation added to Asuka vs. Nikki Cross
WWE has revealed a new stipulation for the scheduled Asuka vs. Nikki Cross match for the NXT Women’s Championship in two weeks on the WWE Network.
Asuka will now defend her title against Cross in a Last Woman Standing match. The match, which will air on June 28, will be taped next week on June 23 at Full Sail University.
BREAKING: @WWEAsuka & @NikkiCrossWWE collide in a #LastWomanStanding match for the @WWENXT #WomensTitle June 28! https://t.co/EsWY7XR1Vq
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2017
Roode talks Download Festival
Luke Morton of TeamRock.com is featuring an interview with NXT Champion Bobby Roode talking about NXT touring the Download Festival in England this month.
“NXT was always looked at as a developmental territory until the last year or so, but now we’re doing our own events and travelling all over the world, coming to Download two years in a row. We’re touring all the time, we get home on Monday then we’re home for a day and a half then we’re back on the road again. It’s a crazy business, I’ve been doing it for almost 20 years, and you learn a lot along the way and a lot of guys don’t make it this long because mentally they can’t handle the stress or travel. I love the business, I have a huge passion for it, I see myself doing this for the rest of my life.”