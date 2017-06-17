Stipulation added to Asuka vs. Nikki Cross, Roode talks Download Festival

Stipulation added to Asuka vs. Nikki Cross

WWE has revealed a new stipulation for the scheduled Asuka vs. Nikki Cross match for the NXT Women’s Championship in two weeks on the WWE Network.

Asuka will now defend her title against Cross in a Last Woman Standing match. The match, which will air on June 28, will be taped next week on June 23 at Full Sail University.

Roode talks Download Festival

Luke Morton of TeamRock.com is featuring an interview with NXT Champion Bobby Roode talking about NXT touring the Download Festival in England this month.