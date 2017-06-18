Seth Rollins announcement on ESPN, Update on David Otunga’s WWE status

Seth Rollins announcement on ESPN

WWE revealed this weekend that Seth Rollins would be appearing on ESPN SportsCenter on Monday morning (June 19) at 10:30 a.m. ET (9:30 a.m. CT) for a “big announcement.”

According to multiple wrestling media reports by The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online and PWInsider.com, Rollins’ announcement will involve the new WWE 2K18 video game.

Update on David Otunga’s WWE status

In a new interview with Muscle and Fitness, WWE commentator David Otunga revealed that he is currently beginning pre-production for a new film called “Live to Tell” in Atlanta.

This likely means that Otunga’s planned returned to commentary for the RAW brand will be even further delayed. Booker T has been Otunga’s replacement on RAW since April.