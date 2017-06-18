Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett officially debut at Money in the Bank

During tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV in St. Louis, former Ring of Honor, New Japan and TNA/Impact Wrestling stars Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett officially debuted.

They were officially introduced as Maria and Mike Kanellis during a promo.

Here is a summary from the debut tonight:

“Maria and Mike Kannellis walk out on stage. They introduce themselves. Maria says the First Lady is back in WWE. She talks about searching for the perfect partner the last seven years. Mike says she found him. Maria says they are on Smackdown Live to show everyone about the power of love. Cheesy music plays as they kiss and dance on the stage.”

The commentary team, specifically JBL, was quick to discuss Maria’s return to the company and how Mike ended up taking her last name.