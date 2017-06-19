Daniel Bryan calls MITB finish “unacceptable”, Maria returns to WWE

By
Adam Martin
-
1

Daniel Bryan calls MITB finish “unacceptable”

WWE.com is featuring an article with a tweet from Daniel Bryan regarding the controversial finish to the women’s “Money in the Bank” ladder match on Sunday night that saw James Ellsworth climb up the ladder and pull down the briefcase for Carmella to secure the win.

Bryan will be appearing on Smackdown Live tomorrow for the first time since April.

Maria returns to WWE

WWE.com has an article up looking at the return of Maria Kanellis to WWE and the introduction of Mike Kanellis last night at Money in the Bank.

If you missed the segment, you can check it out below courtesy of WWE.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • unknown

    Bryan will probably make it Becky vs. Carmella with the briefcase on the line.