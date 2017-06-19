Daniel Bryan calls MITB finish “unacceptable”, Maria returns to WWE

Daniel Bryan calls MITB finish “unacceptable”

WWE.com is featuring an article with a tweet from Daniel Bryan regarding the controversial finish to the women’s “Money in the Bank” ladder match on Sunday night that saw James Ellsworth climb up the ladder and pull down the briefcase for Carmella to secure the win.

Bryan will be appearing on Smackdown Live tomorrow for the first time since April.

Absolutely unacceptable and cheap. The circumstances surrounding the Women's #MITB match will be the FIRST thing addressed on #SDLive. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 19, 2017

Maria returns to WWE

WWE.com has an article up looking at the return of Maria Kanellis to WWE and the introduction of Mike Kanellis last night at Money in the Bank.

If you missed the segment, you can check it out below courtesy of WWE.