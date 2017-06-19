Daniel Bryan disappointed with MITB decision, NXT returning to California

Daniel Bryan disappointed with MITB decision

Nick Schwartz of Fox Sports is featuring an interview with Daniel Bryan where he talks about the controversial ending to the first ever women’s “Money in the Bank” match last night.

“I was disappointed. And I think if it were like the fifth women’s Money In The Bank match, right, I wouldn’t be so disappointed – because that’s a part of WWE, it’s a part of sports entertainment that stuff like that happens. But I think when you build something up as far as like ‘hey, this is this really important moment for women in WWE,’ and then a man is the one who climbs up to the top and grabs the briefcase… I think that that really rubs people the wrong way and it sends the wrong message. I hope we can fix the wrongs tomorrow.”

NXT returning to California

Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced new NXT live dates in California this August.