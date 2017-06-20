Braun Strowman returns on RAW to setup match with Roman Reigns

During last night’s WWE RAW in Evansville, Braun Strowman made his return to WWE television setting up a win for Samoa Joe over Roman Reigns.

Strowman showed up backstage in an ambulance and attacked Reigns after his submission loss to Joe. He challenged Reigns to an Ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire.

Strowman underwent elbow surgery back in May where he was expected to be out of action for up to six months. At the time, many wrestling media reports indicated that the six month estimate was simply storyline and that his recovery would be much faster.

If you missed the segment on RAW, you can check it out below courtesy of WWE.