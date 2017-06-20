Daniel Bryan to address Women’s MITB controversy on Smackdown

WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight from Dayton, Ohio.

WWE.com is advertising the return of Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan and that he will be addressing the controversy involving the first ever women’s “Money in the Bank” ladder match from this past Sunday night in St. Louis.

No other matches or segments have been confirmed for the show as of this morning. Tonight will be the fallout from the Money in the Bank PPV.

Wrestleview.com will have live Smackdown coverage tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.